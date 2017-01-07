LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- For some travelers at Louisville International, it was a turbulent afternoon as they tried, unsuccessfully, to re-book flights scheduled for Ft. Lauderdale.

"We didn't know what we were getting into until we got here," said Tina Geary.

She and her friend's original itinerary had them landing in south Florida late Friday night, but like many passengers around the country, their connecting flight from Chicago was grounded. She first got word about the deadly airport shooting through a text message from her mom.

"My mother seen it come across the TV and sent me a text and said, 'There's been a shooting. Are you going to Miami?' I said, 'No, I'm actually going to Ft. Lauderdale,' and she said it was in Ft. Lauderdale. So, she kept texting me telling me what was going on," Geary said.

She said no Southwest flights could get her to Ft. Lauderdale Friday through Nashville or Chicago. She's having to wait until Saturday morning, and even those plans have not been finalized.

Geary said she would have preferred an even earlier flight out, but her friend had to work. Now, she's thankful it didn't happen.

"We probably would have been there sooner, earlier had she not had to work today. So, I guess I'm grateful and thankful we weren't and she had to work. We would have been there probably when it happened," she told WHAS11.

Airport staff didn't want to discuss their security procedures or whether any additional measures were put in place in Louisville, but there were several police officers walking through the airport terminals. They have not had any issues as of Friday night.