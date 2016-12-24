Louisville Airport completes $17 million upgrade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Expect to see some changes if you're heading out to the Louisville International Airport this weekend.



The $17 million upgrade has been three years in the making and includes new paint, new flooring and carpeting, four new escalators and a meditation room.



There are also new wall treatments that show off the unique things Louisville has to offer.

"We're celebrating our neighborhoods, the things that we're really proud of here. Our diversity of our community, our food and beverage world, our desire to entertain and host, our parks and open spaces,” said Jim Welch, Chairman of the Airport Authority Board.

The facelift also includes new food options for travelers to enjoy, including Comfy Cow, Coals Artisan Pizza, Smashburger and Starbucks Evenings which is the first of its kind in any airport in the country.

