LouCity fans react to new stadium vote next week

A rendering of the proposed Louisville City FC soccer stadium

Louisville, KY (WHAS11) - It was another soccer Saturday night in Louisville. Kids were working on their own soccer skills outside of the stadium before heading into Slugger Field to watch their idols.

“They're professional players and they're good enough to make it in the game of soccer,” said Aidan Butler, who plays for a youth soccer club.

In the club’s three short years of existence, Louisville City FC has grown quite the fan base, bringing in crowds of more than 13,000 fans Now they’re saying it’s time to leave Slugger Field behind a build a home of their own.

“I'd be really excited if they got a new stadium,” said one young fan, Grant Stone.

On Thursday, there another meeting in front of a Metro Council committee discussing the proposal to build a brand new stadium in Butchertown, and how it would be funded. Committee members voted 4 to 1 in favor of moving forward, but there's still one more vote to get through and it's crucial for the team to stay alive.

“What they've told us, if we're not in, we're out,” said Mike Mountjoy, who is part of the ownership group for the team.

Mountjoy told WHAS 11 News that per United Soccer League requirements, soccer clubs must be playing in their own stadium by the year 2020.

“It's controlled by FIFA, over top of the leagues, and you know, they don't want these professional players playing on top of fields like Slugger where they can slide because they have turf on one side and grass on the other.”

For the young fans who hope to play on the team one day, and those who have been at the games since day one, they’re counting on Metro Council members to say yes to a new LouCity home.

“Not knowing what was going to happen here, and now it's one step away from being a reality, a couple steps away from being a reality, and knowing we can have a place to call our own and the community can galvanize behind, it's really exciting,” said fan, Joe Vala.

Metro Council members will cast their final vote on Thursday, October 12.

© 2017 WHAS-TV