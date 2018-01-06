Lou. Zoo celebrates milestone birthday for Helen the Gorilla

Helen celebrates her 58th birthday in this file photo from 2016.

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - You're invited to a very special birthday party at the Louisville Zoo!

On January 6, zoo guests will be invited to sing “Happy Birthday” as Gorilla Helen digs into her custom fruit cake and special birthday enrichment items.

Helen’s 60th is especially significant as the median age of gorillas in a managed program of an Association of Zoos and Aquarium (AZA) facility is 38.3 years old. In the remnant wild, the average age is 35.

Helen is the third oldest known gorilla in the North American population. She is wild born, so her birth date is estimated.

Western lowland gorillas are considered critically endangered with an estimated 100,000 left in the remnant wild.

The birthday celebrations will take place in Gorilla Forest at noon.

