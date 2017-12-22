Lou. Metro looking for electric vehicle drivers

A charging plug connects an electric vehicle (EV) to a charging station on August 17, 2017 in London, England. (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Do you drive an electric vehicle?

Louisville Metro Government and the Air Pollution Control District (APCD) are asking drivers of electric vehicles to fill out a survey so that they can know more about these vehicles and the people who drive them.

As part of the survey, responders will be asked to suggest spots in the city for more electric-vehicle charging stations.

The survey is on APCD's website here.

