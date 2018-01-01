Look for the supermoon on New Year's Day night

Supermoon

KNOXVILLE - January will start with a supermoon that's visible on New Year's Day!

Supermoons happen when a full moon approximately coincides with the moon's perigee, or a point in its orbit at which it is closest to Earth. During that time, the moon will appear 14-percent larger and 30-percent brighter than a normal full moon.

NASA says this will be the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2018. It's also a Wolf Moon, because it's the first new moon of the year, and named after the howling of wolves.

2018's second and last supermoon will happen at the end of the month, on January 31, and it will be extra special because it will also feature a lunar eclipse, that unfortunately we won't be able to see in East Tennessee.

It will be visible from eastern Asia -- across the Pacific -- to western North America. During the eclipse, the moon will slowly lose it's brightness and take on a reddish color.







