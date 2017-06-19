Longest Walk 5 arriving in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A group walking cross-country to end drug abuse and domestic violence will arrive in Louisville.
It's called the Longest Walk 5.
A group of Native American walkers began in San Francisco back in February and is making its way to Washington D.C.
The Y will arrive at the Big Four at 9 a.m.
That's where Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith will welcome the group to Louisville.
