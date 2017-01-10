Shelby County High School

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) -- Five people are being detained or questioned in connection to gunfire that led to lockdowns at multiple schools in Shelby County, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Kentucky State Police was trying to find the source of gunfire in a neighborhood near Shelby County High School which prompted the lockdown of several schools in the area.

Police and school officials confirmed Shelby County High School, East Middle School, and Wright Elementary School as well as JCTC, were affected.

The lockdowns were lifted just before 9 a.m. one school official confirmed.

State Police spokesperson Bernis Napier said there were no injuries and multiple agencies were involved in the investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

