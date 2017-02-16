(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Doors around Louisville remained shut Thursday, some locked with chains with their neon “Open” signs dimmed for the day, some with pieces of paper taped, letting customers know they would not be open for business.

It is not an afternoon siesta, but rather a show of solidarity. It’s the “Day Without Immigrants,” a national movement where immigrants and undocumented residents are asked to refrain doing business for the day to show communities what it would look like if devoid of those who made the journey to make America their new home.

"Our nation is a nation of immigrants and we make this country better altogether, standing together with the immigrant communities,” Daniel Alvarez, an attorney and the founder of Alvarez Law Offices PLLC, said.

Alvarez joined the movement by closing his law office for the day. Alvarez was born in America, but as the son of Colombian immigrants, immigration is an issue close to his heart.

"My parents came here with a suitcase full of clothes and a dream in their head,” he said.

"Over the last 10 years or so, more than half of our growth has come from the international population,” Deana Epperly Karem, the vice president for regional economic growth with Greater Louisville Inc. said.

According to Greater Louisville Inc., around 14 percent of main-street businesses in Louisville were run by foreign-born business owners in 2015. GLI also reported out of 77,000 licensed businesses in the Louisville metropolitan area, 7 percent were owned by minorities.

"We're a smarter and better community because of it,” Epperly Karem said. “So it is a significant part of our landscape, what our talent looks like in this area and what our businesses look like.”

The “Day Without Immigrants” is meant to highlight the achievements of those born outside U.S. borders by showing people what it is like when the immigrants are removed from the picture. It is billed by some as a response to recent political rhetoric surrounding immigration.

"When consumers speak with their dollars and when businesses speak with motion, some kind of action, that always has an important impact,” Epperly Karem said.

"I love everybody and they're getting their money like everybody else, so what's the race got to do with it? We want tacos,” Brooklynn Armour, a Louisville resident, said.

"America I know it to be is one of inclusiveness, one of embracing, one of being a melting pot,” Alvarez said. “That's what we are. That's what our country is.”

Some participants around the country also kept their children out of schools today in protest.

Jefferson County Public Schools reports Thursday’s attendance at the time of this posting is down around 4 percent from the average rate, with some schools yet to report. JCPS does not record the cause of the attendance, so the drop is merely correlated with the “Day Without Immigrants.”

