Local woman charged with stealing $15,000 from job

Barbara Waddell (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Louisville woman is facing theft charges after police say she stole nearly $15,000 in cash.



Barbara Waddell is charged with theft by deception.



Police say while working at the Rite-Aid on Shepherdsville Road Waddell would roll deposits to make up for lost money.



Officers say this happened over a three-month period.



Waddell is also accused of writing cold checks to make it look like money was being deposited.

© 2017 WHAS-TV