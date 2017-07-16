Local woman charged with stealing $15,000 from job

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Louisville woman is facing theft charges after police say she stole nearly $15,000 in cash.
Barbara Waddell is charged with theft by deception.
Police say while working at the Rite-Aid on Shepherdsville Road Waddell would roll deposits to make up for lost money.
Officers say this happened over a three-month period.
Waddell is also accused of writing cold checks to make it look like money was being deposited.
