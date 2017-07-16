WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Local woman charged with stealing $15,000 from job

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 9:28 AM. EDT July 16, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Louisville woman is facing theft charges after police say she stole nearly $15,000 in cash.

Barbara Waddell is charged with theft by deception.

Police say while working at the Rite-Aid on Shepherdsville Road Waddell would roll deposits to make up for lost money.

Officers say this happened over a three-month period.

Waddell is also accused of writing cold checks to make it look like money was being deposited.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories