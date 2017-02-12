Local war hero, Lieutenant General Hal Moore, dies at 94

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A local war hero famous for saving most of his men in the first major battle between the U.S. and North Vietnamese armies has died.

Retired Lieutenant General Hal Moore passed away in his sleep on Friday just two days shy of his 95th birthday.



Moore co-authored the book, "We Were Soldiers Once… and Young,” which tells the story of the 1965 battle of Ia Drang and was later turned into a major motion picture.



Moore was born in Bardstown, Ky., and served the U.S. military for 32 years.

(© 2017 WHAS)