Local unions donates food to veterans, seniors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The holidays may be over, but for Louisville-area unions, that doesn't mean the season of giving has to end as well.



Today, members of the Greater Louisville Central Labor Council distributed hundreds of pounds of food to needy veterans at Interlink Counseling Services and seniors at the Arthur Kling Senior Center.

Members of nearly 50 area unions built up the food bank as part of their mission to give back to the community and they’re challenge others to do the same.

"Everybody's giving back, but you will see that our unions in Louisville, Kentucky continuously give and we give 365. We're continuously putting one foot in front of the other. If we wake up in the morning and try to do something for somebody else, we should be better off, so that's what we focus on doing, along with representing our membership,” Todd Dunn, Greater Louisville Central Labor Council, said.

The union members say they challenge others in the community to also get involved and give back to those who need it.

(© 2017 WHAS)