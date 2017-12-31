Local Uber driver, passenger shaken after sand brick dropped from overpass

(Photo: Quenton Allen)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A local Uber driver is thankful to be alive after he says his car was intentionally hit with a sand brick on Christmas Eve,

Driver Quenton Allen says a stranger dropped that brick from an overpass above the Gene Snyder Freeway.

Allen was driving customer Tabby Mouser when the brick crashed through the window.

He says it flew through the car and hit Tabby in the legs, narrowly avoiding him in the driver’s seat.

While both were shaken up, they say they’re just lucky to be alive.

“I’m lucky to be alive – we’re lucky to be alive. If I had been in the front seat, it probably would have killed me,” Mouser said.

Quenton Allen and Tabby Mouser

Allen added, “It could have been my daughter. It could have been me and Tabby that was dead. That rock was at least 30, 40-pounds. You knew what you were doing. You had intentions of killing someone but you missed. You messed up and now you’re gonna have to face the consequences and you will face them.”

Allen and Mouser have filed a police report but no one has been arrested in the case.

If you have any information that can aid police, you are asked to call 574-LMPD.

