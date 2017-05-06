Local team cleans up after Derby for new jerseys

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Members of Louisville's Valley High School football team spent much of Saturday doing their part to help clean up Churchill Downs after the Kentucky Derby.

The team was paid by Churchill Downs in order to raise funds for new uniforms, which the school hasn't had for several years.

Their coach says this is a teaching moment, showing the teens hard work pays off.

"We got a good little group come out. They're working for their jerseys and the end result is going to be the best. They're going to see hard work pays off,” said Coach Kevin Hixenbaugh.

The team will receive around $2,600 for their work this weekend, which also included the Oaks.

That's about half the amount they need for the new jerseys.

