Local student gets $5,000 scholarship to NKU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A scholarship was awarded to a Manual student who is active in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Organization.

Hannah Duvall, who's been a little sister with BBBS, received a $5,000 scholarship from Esurance and the minor league baseball association.Duvall was nominated for the award by the local big BBBS branch.

She says the money will help pay for tuition this fall at Northern Kentucky University where she plans to study exercise science and dance.

Duvall will be honored next month during the May 14 Bats game.

