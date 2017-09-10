Local Salvation Army personnel headed to Florida for Irma relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – From Texas and now to Florida, the Salvation Army is there to help hurricane survivors.

Four Louisville team members left Sunday morning to join other Salvation Army personnel from Tennessee ready to help.

They’re currently in a staging area in Chattanooga waiting to find out where they will go in Florida.

While they don’t know where they will go, they are going down to the staging area stocked with cases of water, plates, plastic utensils, napkins and other necessities.

“The Salvation Army affects every zip code in the U-S and we are uniquely positioned to be able to have the resources necessary to deploy on multiple fronts, if necessary, as we're seeing right now with what's happening in Texas and what's happening in Florida,” David Yarmuth, community relations director, said.

The Louisville Salvation Army still has a team in Texas finishing out 14 days of helping in the Beaumont-Port Arthur areas.

