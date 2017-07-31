Local representative calls on bank to plant more trees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – After a public outcry over the cutting of an iconic tree in St. Matthews to make room for a new bank, a local state representative is now calling on that bank to plant 100 trees in the city.

The tree, which stood at the corner of Shelbyville Road and Chenoweth Lane, was cut down more than a week ago.

In an email to the local president of Independence Bank, Rep. Steve Riggs asks the bank to pay for the planting of 100 trees across the city.

Riggs says it’s a shame the tree was cut down, especially amid efforts to improve Louisville’s tree canopy.

Independence Bank has posted this statement in response to criticism:

We worked closely with local government officials and historical agencies to develop a plan for our new location. We are committed to replanting multiple trees and investing in landscaping in an effort to preserve the canopy. The location will be one of the greenest corners in St. Matthews.

