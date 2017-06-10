Local pastor making moves to lift west Louisville

New student housing at Simmons College dedicated on June 10, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s a time so many will never forget.

Saturday marked one year since Muhammad Ali made his final trip home.

Reverend Dr. Kevin Cosby of St. Stephen Church is west Louisville likely participated in the biggest funeral of his lifetime.

“We must continue to do everything we can to keep Muhammad Ali’s vision alive in our city,” Rev. Cosby said.

Rev. Cosby’s efforts include, not only leading his church, but also Simmons College of Kentucky which has deep roots in west Louisville – Ali’s old stomping grounds.

He says it’s up to neighbors to follow the positive path Ali walked every day.

“Ali’s spirit still lives. The question is are we going to embrace his spirit of unity and reconciliation? I think we have to continue to keep him lifted up. There are elements in our community that want to lift up the destruction and negative elements,” Rev. Cosby said.

Rev. Cosby recently announced a partnership with the Progressive National Baptist Convention, the National Baptist Convention of America and the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship which is expected to bring nearly 6 million people to the Louisville area over the next four years.

“The National Baptist Convention of America, the president is here – they’re moving their headquarters from Dallas to Louisville. That means jobs, that means economic development – they’re going to be here every year. Their national convention will be here in September, so this is good for our city,” he said.

Rev. Cosby also helped dedicate three new buildings near his church in the California neighborhood that will be used for Simmons College student housing. The buildings will be dedicated to doctors Beverly Gaines, Charlie Johnson and J.R. Sams – all crucial influences he says to the past, present and future.

“They’ve helped the black community and all of Louisville and people of all races,” he said.

He’s uplifting and improving. Cosby says it’s exactly what Muhammad Ali would do.

