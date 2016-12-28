Local non-profit holds gun safety graduation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The ATF estimates there are more than 313 million guns in our nation, and as we know, many of those are obtained illegally, and not properly stored. These guns can get in the hands of our young ones, which could turn deadly and there's a Kentuckiana organization trying to prevent those tragedies.

Our cameras were there for the Little Hands Little Feet Graduation Ceremony in Louisville, it took place at Midwest Church of Christ in West Louisville. The ceremony was far from your typical graduation ceremony. No cap and gowns, or speeches, but rather the graduates, playing tennis with those who protect and serve.

Luther Brown, Coordinator of Little Hands Little Feet exclaims, “The Louisville Metro Police Department has really lifted my spirits as a Christmas gift and I'm so excited for my babies!”

The Little Hands and Little Feet Program was started by Brown. It aims to teach gun safety to elementary and middle school children, who could easily come in contact with a gun. Brown knows all too well about gun violence. His grandson, 8 year old Andre O’Neal was shot and killed in January in the Shawnee neighborhood while staying with family.

That case remains in court. A Grand Jury indicted Elgin Anders earlier this year, saying that he recklessly caused O'Neal's death by shooting him.

Needless to say, this graduation moment is beyond special. LMPD Chief Steve Conrad attended and explains, “It gives us a chance to form relationships with young kids and to let them see us as friends and people that are there to help.”

With the support of LMPD, ATF and many other agencies, these Little Hands and Little Feet have learned what to do if they ever encounter a gun, as seventh grader Shakri Choate tells us, “You're supposed to stop, don't touch, run away and tell a grown up!”

The participants also learn life skills such as self-respect and one on one tutoring. Choate adds, “I learned how to be respectful to your teachers and how to learn when you're told to do something and when you're not supposed to do something.”

And who could say no to working on your backhand with some officers?

Brown states, “If we don't teach that to our babies today, we're going to lose this battle and we're going to have more babies in 2017 die of accidental shootings than ever before.”

Chief Conrad adds, “Luther has had this passion before his grandson was shot and killed, so this is truly his life's calling and he's making a significant difference in the lives of these kids and we're so proud that he continues to be a leader in this area.”

The message is very real and the reality is very real, but the process and joy of teaching our future, so many say is worth the time and dedication.

Fifteen children graduated Wednesday and received certificates. Free gun locks were on hand today as well.

New programs will start in 20-17. For more information or to enroll your child, email Luther Brown at llbrownjr16@gmail.com.