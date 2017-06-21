Local musician making rhythmic recovery after equipment was stolen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Local artist Stephen Gould spends a lot of time at Louisville’s Waterfront Park.

“A lot of people would probably recognize me from being on the walking bridge, on the side of the bridge just hanging out and jamming,” says Gould.

So, it's no surprise he was at Waterfront Wednesday last month.

“I wanted to go see some of my friends that I knew were playing,” said Gould.

After that quick hello to friends and fellow artists, Gould returned to his car, a moment he'll never forget.

“I saw the window literally just shattered out and instantly my whole body just sank.”

His car was broken into and the thieves took everything. Gould was robbed of tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment plus something priceless, the songs and lyrics he'd been working on for years.

“As a musician, it's hard you know, we struggle just to sing a song but that's why we do what we do just to put smiles on other people's faces,” said Gould.

Gould flagged down some nearby police officers who he says have been working with him to try and find his stolen equipment but so far, no luck.

The stolen laptops, iPads, software and other music technology is embedded with memories, like Gould's performance of an original song for fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman in April.

The tribute, titled “Nick Rodman's City,” was brought to life in front of thousands at the officer’s funeral.

Gould says he's slowly raising the money to buy back his equipment but refuses to let a couple of crooks dim his fiery passion for playing music in his city.

“I still go there and I still play on the bridge and I won't stop,” said Gould.

Gould is performing at the Hard Rock Café on Wednesday night from 6 to 9 PM. The show is free but donations for new equipment are welcome.



