Stuart Pepper Middle School (Photo: Stuart Pepper Middle School, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A local middle school are now your National Archery in the Schools champions.

Meade County’s Stuart Pepper Middle School came in first place out of 242 participating middle schools who participated nationwide.

More than 14,000 students participated in the NASP National Championship held in Louisville.

