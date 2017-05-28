Local man offers free haircuts for foster children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The month of May is National Foster Care month and a local man is going a cut above to create awareness.

Roger Eggelston was in the foster care system until he was 15-years-old and today he partnered with the Sports Clips of Springhurst to offer free MVP haircuts to foster children and families from across Kentuckiana.

“I just want to spread the news, and let them know they're appreciated for what they do. They're opening up their hearts and homes to kids that need loving families. I want to be able to give back so they can keep their wallets at home, and get a haircut,” Eggelston said.

Eggelston says something as small as a haircut can make a big difference in a foster child's life.

© 2017 WHAS-TV