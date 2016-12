Buy a Coat Warm a Heart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – For the fifteenth year, the Buy a Coat and Warm a Heart event will help hundreds of local children stay warm this winter.

Feed the City teamed up with volunteers from River City Bank, UPS and LMPD to hand out coats, gloves and hats for children to receive on Christmas. The group also provided families with Christmas meals.