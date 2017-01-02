Local Irish dancers qualify for championships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A dozen local Irish dancers are getting ready to show their talents off on a world stage.

The McClanahan School of Irish Dance will compete in the 2017 North American national Championships in New Orleans in July and the World Championships in Dublin, Ireland in April.

The dancers will be putting on their Winter Ceili event on February 24 at the Mellwood Arts Center.

Tickets can be purchased here.

