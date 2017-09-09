Local groups to host outdoor workout to benefit breast cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The public is invited to an outdoor workout as the search for a breast cancer cure continues.

B-You Fitness, a local fitness boutique, is pairing up with non-profit Twisted Pink to host Barre by the Bridge.

Twisted Pink provides funds directed towards metastatic breast – stage four or advanced breast cancer. The organization’s co-founder Caroline Johnson was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2013.

"[It’s] not just bringing health and fitness to women and everyone but also just creating this sense of community among our clients and we love to take it out into the community as well and so especially when we can support such a great cause as Twisted Pink," Rashna Carmicle, B-You Fitness co-creator, said.

Barre by the Bridge takes place Sep. 13 at 7 p.m.

Registration is at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $20, which includes a free tank top.

The hour-long class is for all fitness levels and men are also welcome to join.

