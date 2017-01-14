Local groups build new connections for arts, culture renaissance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage held a special event for black artists in the Russell neighborhood Saturday.

The Future of Black Artists in Kentucky: Building New Connections for an Arts and Culture Renaissance focused on finding new ways to promote cultural and racial equity in the city.

Many of the attendees held backgrounds in filmmaking, poetry, painters and dance.

One local artist says he participated in the event because he wants to give back to the community and encourage artists of color.

“There are people fighting to make sure that artists of color are getting equal opportunities [and] equal chances,” Brandon Harrison said.

The gathering not only focused on the arts but other sectors including health care and urban planning.

