Local group offering apology after Bevin meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--At least one group is not apologizing for its behavior during Governor Matt Bevin's meeting.

The organization called 'Man Up' held a press conference Thursday to say it was sorry.

During the meeting in which Bevin laid out his plan to curb violence some in the audience caused a commotion and yelled at the governor.

Those with the group say they are willing to try the governor's suggestion of taking prayer to neighborhood blocks.

The group says it agrees with the governor that the community has to take responsibility.

© 2017 WHAS-TV