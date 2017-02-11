Local group counters nationwide anti-Planned Parenthood protests with rally

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Thousands across the country rallied Saturday calling on Congress to defund Planned Parenthood, stripping the organization of all of its federal funding.

Locally, a group of pro-choice supporters rallied outside of the Louisville Planned Parenthood location with a very different message.

The group said it wants to inform others about Planned Parenthood’s services and why they believe it’s important.

One supporter told WHAS11 News there’s a common misconception about the health provider that it only focuses on abortions when it offers so much more.

“Everything else is cancer screenings and STI and STD testing and support and check-ups you know? Just offering accessible care to everyone which so many people need, especially low-income individuals,” Virginia Allen said.

While the crowd in Louisville was largely supportive of Planned Parenthood, there were more than 200 rallies nationwide protesting the organization.

Anti-abortion rights groups are calling on Congress to reallocate the funds awarded to Planned Parenthood to go to health centers that help disadvantaged women but do not offer abortions.

