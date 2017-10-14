Local group buying back bullets to keep violence off streets

hand gun bullets ammo 470 x 264.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A buyback is planned for Saturday that will pay you money for your bullets.

Starting at 1 p.m. you can bring your bullets to the City Church on 26th Street in Louisville.



Each bullet will be bought back for $1.



The Inheritance Group came up with the idea in response to a rising number of homicides in the city. It says it's never done anything like this before, but is hoping the program will grow.

"If we can take the bullets off the streets, bring our community together in unity working for one common goal, then also in the process we can save a life in the process, then we've accomplished a great deal,” said Ray Romero of the Inheritance Group.

The group will take the bullets collected and destroy them.



