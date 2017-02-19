Local exhibition remembers historic flood 80 years later

1937 flood in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- In honor of the 80th anniversary of the Ohio River Valley's deepest record flood, a popular city historian will be giving a talk, “Observations on the Flood of 1937,” at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Tom Owen is the associate archivist at UofL and one of Louisville's most sought-after city historians.



He will be speaking at an exhibition of photographs, diary entries, documents, news clippings and other collections in the University Archives and Records Center.



The exhibition will continue through June 2 in the lower level galleries of UofL's Ekstrom Library.

