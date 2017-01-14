Local events celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

martin-luther-king-pictures.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- There are several events happening this weekend celebrating the life and legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The National Council of Negro Women will hold their King Breakfast Saturday.

The group says the 20-year-old event gives them a chance to come together and share ideas.

The King Breakfast takes place at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Louisville at 9:30 a.m.

Tickets are $40 and newly elected State Representative Attica Scott will be the speaker.

On Sunday the public is invited to Keepers of the Dream, an annual concert and community arts celebration.



Poet Brandon "B Shatter" Harrison will host the event which includes music, dance and spoken word performances.



During the event, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer will present the Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Freedom Award to long-time affordable housing advocate, Manfred Reid Senior.



Keepers of the Dream is Sunday 5 p.m. at the Kentucky Center.

The University of Louisville has already kicked off its events honoring Dr. King.

On Friday, students and community members boarded a bus to explore the Louisville Civil Rights Trail.



The tour was organized by the Anne Braden Institute for Social Justice Research as a way to educate people about Louisville's involvement in the Civil Rights movement and to inspire people to pick up where their predecessors left off.



Stops on the tour included Muhammad Ali's Boyhood home, Chickasaw Park and the Pendennis Club on Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

