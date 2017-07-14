Local elementary creates tribute video to Ali

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Healthcare fraudsters busted
-
One dead after crash in Jeffersonville
-
Teacher admits to sexual relationship with student
-
Beyonce posts first pictures of newborn twins
-
Jessica Green gets support at council meeting
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Forecastle forecast 7/13/17
-
WATCH: Couple strikes out during hilarious gender reveal fail
-
How to safely enjoy the solar eclipse
-
An Army veteran's dying wish is to hear from you
More Stories
-
S. Indiana teacher killed in wreck described as…Jul 14, 2017, 6:03 p.m.
-
LMAS: At least 4 dogs test positive for dog fluJul 14, 2017, 4:41 p.m.
-
Police: 5 Indiana residents killed in I-65 crash…Jul 14, 2017, 10:21 a.m.