Local community leaders react to Bevin's plan against violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- People made their way to GC Williams Funeral Home Friday evening to say goodbye to a little boy who should still be alive. Dequante Hobbs Jr., 7, was killed Sunday evening when a stray bullet hit him while he was sitting inside his home.

After that murder, Gov. Matt Bevin said he had a solution to the violence.

"I'm going to ask people to take ownership of their own literal and figurative backyard," he said, promising to release more information later. "It's not going to cost anything. It'll cost some time. It'll cost some commitment but it's not going to cost dollars. It's not going to require people to be hired. It's not going to create staffing. It's not going to be another government program. It's going to be simple."

"The governor did say it right. The government cannot solve this problem, but the government can do it's part," Bishop Dennis Lyons with the Voice of Louisville said.

Like many other leaders in their communities, Lyons, who also heads Gospel Missionary Church in Louisville, has been searching for a solution to the rising homicide rate in the city.

"It's telling us we are missing the mark. All the things that we thought would do it is not doing it," he said. "As soon as we start picking up and cleaning up, then our communities will start picking up and cleaning up."

While details of Bevin's plan remain to be seen, leaders like Lyons hope this will be the beginning of a trend for the better.

