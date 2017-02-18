Local church offers special needs care

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- If you or someone you know cares for a special needs child there's a local church that's willing to help.

Middletown Christian Church has been sponsoring a free respite care ministry for children with disabilities.



The service, called Buddy Break, helps almost 50 children who come once a month for four hours.



The service allows parents to have a four hour break if there's a need to run errands or just have a date to treat yourself.



Registration is open now. For more information head to middletownchristian.org/special-needs/.

