Local church holds rally to support refugees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – President Trump’s executive order on immigration is leading to rallies and protests all across the country, including here in Kentuckiana. A local church held a prayer service and rally Saturday afternoon to show its support for refugees.

The idea for this rally just came about on Wednesday, but it brought out hundreds of people. It was standing room only in the church, with everyone there hoping to send a powerful message to both those who support and oppose the newly-created bans and restrictions.

“We’re here to support them and send a message that we know the gospel calls us to welcome a stranger. So, we are here to support refugees here and to ask the president to reconsider and open our borders back up to people who need a homeland to come to,” event organizer Amy Coultas said.

The Episcopal Church is one of the nine primary resettlement agencies for refugees in the United States. It helps resettles about 5,000 refugees every year across the United States. Locally, it's sponsored nearly 30 families.



"We think that this is a very core part of our identity as our faith as human beings and really truly as Americans to welcome the refugee in our midst, the stranger in our midst,” Tim Mitchell with the Episcopal Diocese of Kentucky said.

The service focused on thanking the refugees already in our community and praying for those who they said now have an uncertain future.

“We live in the wealthiest nation on earth, and to believe that we can say to 10 million homeless children who live in the most traumatic conditions, we don’t care about you, we don’t have enough to share with you, is just not acceptable to Christians,” Coultas said.

“I think so many people’s hearts are breaking right now for the loss of refugees that could come, not only to be welcomed here, but to contribute to the fabric of our community,” Mitchell said. “We definitely have hope. Hope, of course, is not the same as optimism. Optimism is based on the circumstances of the world. Hope is based on that which is in us. The hope that we have definitely impels us forward. It’s an orientation of our hearts, and we keep orienting our hearts and our souls towards hope which propels us towards action.”

Those feelings were displayed on poster after poster carried during a march to Kentucky Refugee Ministries after the service.



"I just feel like America is a nation of immigrants, and refugees have played such a role in supporting our economy so we should be out here marching and supporting everything they've done for us,” marcher Brent Schanding said. “I think we already have a very stringent vetting policy. I just think people need to be vigilant wherever they are. So, it’s not the majority of refugees who are causing problems. These are isolated incidents, and I just hope that everyone is aware that refugees aren’t a problem.”

