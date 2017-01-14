Local church embraces Dr. King's dream with celebration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – In honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Methodists from across Kentucky celebrated the life and works of the late Civil Rights icon.

The event at Brown Memorial CME Church on West Chestnut Street featured workshops, worship and a mock protest.

Visitors said the celebration is most important because of the children who attended.

They say it was a way for them to learn their history and become involved in America’s past.

“Martin Luther King was a civil rights leader and a drum major for justice. His ideals and the reason he did what he did is pertinent today,” Jan Brown-Thompson, an attendee, said.

The children also competed in an essay and poster competition.

Family counseling was also available.

