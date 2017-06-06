Local chuch named a safe place

LOUISVILLE, Ky.(WHAS 11)-A West Louisville Church has been named a SafePlace in Louisville.

The Family Life Center at St. Stephen Church on South 15th street is now displaying the yellow and black safe place sign which signifies that location can provide immediate help and safety for our young people.

The YMCA Sae Place Services says more than a million youth run away form home every year due to abuse, neglect, family conflicts and other issues.

Additional area locations include JCPS Schools, firehouses, TARC Buses, Libraries, Kroger stores, and many other businesses.



