Local chef rallying donations for the Gulf

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Many are watching the devastation from Hurricane Harvey, destroying parts of a city that some call home.

Jacob Coronado, an executive chef at Louisville's Red Herring on Frankfort Avenue is a Houston native with family and friends still waiting for the flood waters to recede. He’s asking the Kentuckiana community for their generosity to help those affected.

“From my friends and family, it's very real and Houston is going to have a very, very hard time recovering. I was a mess at times because not knowing and not being there but my family – this is not their first rodeo so they know how to handle a Hurricane and they weren't as stressed as I was,” Coronado said.

Coronado has called the Bluegrass State home for three years, but his roots are in Houston as he adds, “I know one in particular, she had to evacuate her home and she's currently in the middle of pulling up her entire floor and things like that and she's going through some struggles.”

At least 50 people have been killed due to Harvey. Texas and Louisiana are both struggling as floodwaters in many places are still almost two feet high.

Coronado says since he can't travel, he wants to give back.

With the help of dozens of local businesses, Red Herring is hosting a silent auction Saturday, Sep. 9, raising funds for those along the Gulf.

As you can imagine, the emotion is overwhelming knowing he's almost 1,000 miles away, Coronado gets a bit choked up.

“Poor, rich, inner city, outer city, like everybody is going through it, everybody is going through a struggle right now and it's just – they are human beings, we gotta take care of them,” he said.

All you have to do is eat or drink or bid on items. That is the smallest gesture that can make a huge difference for those in Texas and for those who have Texas so close to their hearts.

The silent auction takes place from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

You stop in for dinner and to bid on some items, Coronado says the funds are going to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund through the Greater Houston Community Foundation set up by Houston's mayor.

In the meantime, you can also donate in their jar at the restaurant or by purchasing a Shiner Bock or Lone Star Beer.

Coronado says he can't physically go to Texas, but hopes you'll help him make a difference with your donations.

