Local celebrities discuss increase in violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As the glitz and glamor fade away after the 143rd Kentucky Derby, many celebrities who do or have called the city home, say they can’t help but have heavy hearts with the news of violence dominating the headlines.

From athletes to artists, so many are fighting for a better tomorrow for their beloved Louisville regardless of their status.

The lights of cameras and fans and performances are the normal sights and festivities surrounding the Kentucky Derby but unfortunately, so is crime scene tape and police sirens.

The Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit’s list of murders continues to grow with more lives being lost during the coveted weekend.

“I was brought up here, all my life seeing this. But when I grew up, it was tough but it’s a whole new level now and sometimes, I mean literally, I don’t even want to watch the news – you know, because I don’t want to hear it,” Darrell Griffith said.

The University of Louisville basketball champion continues his path of a bigger focus on increasing his humanitarian efforts in his hometown.

For more than 20 tears, every Derby night, Dr. Dunkenstein hosts his Darrell Griffith Foundation Experience.

It’s a glamorous affair with celebrity DJ Kid Capri and artists like Fantasia hitting the stage at the Kentucky Expo Center at this year’s event.

Giving back is not all that’s on his mind.

“We just got to get to the minds of these young people and let them know there is hope. I grew up in the west end, my church is in the west end and I’m on the board with the West End school and when I drive through there, one of the things that breaks my heart is that I see people that look like they have no hope and we’ve got to change that,” he said.

“Just because you look a certain way doesn’t mean you have to portray that bad boy image and go out there and commit these crimes. Some of these kids are trying to fit in and they don’t need to, they don’t have to,” Shon ‘China’ Lacy of Linkin Bridge said.

The R&B quartet calls the west end of Louisville home and have used their voices to rise to fame and try to impact the next generation.

“That's what we're trying to show them, no matter what you go through, no matter where you come from, there's still light at the end of the tunnel and you can persevere,” Lacy added.

LMPD says the city has recorded more than 45 homicides so far in 2017.

Derby weekend saw a car drive into a building after the driver was shot, detectives say that person was killed.

Also, an arrest has been made in a deadly shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood that also took place on Derby day.

“I'm going to try and do my part to make change and if all of us do that I think we can make it happen,” Griffith said.

From Darrell Griffith opening an athletic center and serving on the board of the West End School, to Linkin Bridge serving as mentors, this city and its future matters to them.

Your help is always needed to solve the growing list of homicides, call 574-LMPD with any information.

