Local businessman looking to fire hundreds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--There's a new business in town looking to hire hundreds of people from around Kentuckiana.

Diversified Consultants Inc., or DCI, opened a brand new call center facility this week located in the Commerce Crossing Business Center.

The company, based out of Florida, services major telecom clients.

DCI's COO Gordon Beck is a Louisville native.

He grew up in Fern Creek and says his businesses exploded meaning it was time to expand and opening a branch in Louisville was a no-brainer.

Beck says the goal is to ultimately hire 1,000 people for the Louisville office but right now he's looking to reach 600.

The first training class will be Tuesday, training sessions will be held every two weeks.

If you're interested in a job you can fill out an application online or stop by the call center at 5120 Interchange Way.

© 2017 WHAS-TV