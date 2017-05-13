Local attractions offer freebies just for mom on Mother's Day

Mothers day label attached to spring tulips with decorative ribbon (Photo: CharlieAJA, This content is subject to copyright.)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – If you’re looking for last minute things to do to celebrate your mother on her special day, some local attractions are offering Mother’s Day freebies.

Spectacular weather is expected for Sunday and if your mother loves animals or a great walk, the Louisville Zoo is offering free admission for mothers. Officials say the first 500 mothers will receive a special goodie bag.

If she’s a thrill seeker, Kentucky Kingdom is offering free admission with the purchase of any ticket at the gate. She’ll also get her chance to check out the park’s newest thrill ride, Eye of the Storm.

If mom is a baseball lover but doesn’t want to spend the day in the park, Louisville Slugger Museum is also offering free admission.

Baseball great Derek Jeter’s jersey will officially be retired Sunday by the New York Yankees and mom can have her chance in holding one of the bats used by the World Series champion.

The museum honored him Saturday by handing out 600 special edition mini-bats with Jeter’s signature on the barrel.

Most moms want a relaxing day and are looking for dinner alternatives. Any mother who dines at Macaroni Grill will get a coupon for a free appetizer, good until May 31.

The Melting Pot is offering free “Mom-osa” drinks for parties with at least three other guests at their table.

Mimi’s will give mothers a coupon for a free entrée on their next visit, valid until May 28.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse are giving moms a $25 gift card valid until July 2.

© 2017 WHAS-TV