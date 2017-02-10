Local artists working to open foundry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Hall of Fame Baseball Player Pee Wee Reese stands at the entrance to Slugger Field, sculpted by Raymond Graf. The St. X High School Mascot, the tiger, stretches 11 feet outside their football field, sculpted by Matt Weir. These are two of the many bronze sculptures you may recognize around town that were cast at the Bright Foundry, which closed last spring.

Sculptors and bronze specialists Tamina Karem, Matt Weir and Scott Boyer met at the Bright Foundry, where they worked together for a number of years. Now that it has closed, the three are continuing to work together by starting their own—the Falls Art Foundry.

"So on one side, we will have the foundry itself where we will actually be pouring the metal. On the other side is where we will actually assemble the sculptures after they are poured into bronze," said Scott Boyer.

The three are in the process of moving equipment from the old Butchertown location to their new space on Portland Avenue. Co-Founder, Matt Weir, says they want to continue the legacy of the Bright Foundry by having a place to produce bronze sculpture artwork in Louisville but also by providing a space for young artists to grow.

"We will be, you know in general, a sculpture fabrication and casting studio as well as an event space, an education, have educational classrooms and workshops in addition to a gallery with regular shows an exhibitions of works that we produce directly out of the foundry and, you know, exhibitions where we invite artists from around the region or country or the globe," said Weir.

The three hope to be up and running in the next 2 to 3 months. They say they are excited to be part of a growing arts scene in the Portland neighborhood.

