Local Aldi stores undergoing $9 million renovation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Aldi grocery store chain will spend more than $9 million to renovate its six stores in the metro area.

According to our partners at Louisville Business First, the upgrades for the Aldi stores are part of a company-wide $1.6 billion renovation.

The first remodeled store on Bardstown Road will hold a grand reopening ceremony a week from today.

Business First reports it will include larger produce, dairy and bakery sections.



© 2017 WHAS-TV