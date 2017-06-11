L&N sign removed from downtown building

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Anyone who's travelled on Broadway in downtown Louisville has likely seen the L&N building, which originally served as offices for the L&N railroad back in the early 1900s.



The L&N sign at the top of the building has been there since the beginning, but Saturday, it came down.

It's removal is only temporary, but it will be down for quite a while.



During its absence, the roof of the L&N building will go through a replacement project expected to take four months.



The sign will be shipped to Frankfort where it will be stored until funds are available for its restoration.



No word on how long before the sign is back up.



© 2017 WHAS-TV