LMPD warning against thefts at gas pumps

Gas pump (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Filling up on gas may be a routine activity, but Louisville Metro Police are warning people to be extra careful when at the pumps.

"Don't let your guard down just because you're getting gas. There are people out there that are preying on easy targets. That's what they want," LMPD Det. Chris Starks said. "That's the time we live in today, sorry to say."

Starks and other officers have been investigating a string of thefts at gas stations across the Metro area over the past several weeks. There have been six reports of thefts in the 8th Division, which covers Barbourmeade to Hurstbourne, Lyndon to Middletown, with more thefts reported around Louisville, according to Starks. Starks believes the man responsible for the thefts has been targeting women who are pumping gas.

"As the person is pumping gas, he pulls up right next to the car, right next to a vehicle, even parks to the side," he said. "It looks like he's getting gas."

Starks said the suspect had been seen driving a small, red pickup truck. Starks said he waits for the right moment to strike, usually when the victim is looking the other way.

"He actually reaches into the car very quickly. It takes less than five seconds and he's in and out of the car," he said,

Starks said he believes there are more victims and is asking them to come talk with police.

"Please come forward. Please step forward. We do want to hear about this," he said. "We do want this reported so we can get you your justice that you need, that you deserve."

LMPD 8th Division said the description of the suspect's car matches the description of the car that led police on a high-speed chase through Southern Indiana before crashing in a field.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Metro Police through its anonymous tip line: 574-LMPD.

© 2017 WHAS-TV