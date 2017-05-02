LMPD to increase security measures for 2017 Pegasus Parade

The Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade kicks off Thursday at 5 p.m. (Photo: WHAS 11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said he is aiming for this year’s Pegasus Parade to be the “safest ever.” After the shooting during the parade in 2016, LMPD has increased security measures to minimize threats and make sure the community has a fun, safe time at the event.

Chief Conrad said there will be more officers than last year. He did not give a specific number but said there will be hundreds of officers at the event. An addition this year will be officers in plain clothes.

“This year the instructions to the officers along the route will be to spend as much time as they can watching. We’re going to be asking them to look for problems and to be proactive in addressing situations as they see them happening,” Chief Conrad said.

While there is rooftop surveillance every year, Chief Conrad said there will be an increase in the number of locations. Temporary cameras will also be installed along the parade route so that the staff at the Real Time Crime Center may alert the rooftop surveillance to any suspicious activity.

“I think we have planned for and prepared for a number of different contingencies,” Chief Conrad said.

Chief Conrad urged everyone in attendance to be vigilant and to report any problems they may see to an officer or by calling 911 for an emergency. For non-emergency situations, parade goers can call 502-689-1440.

There will be mobile EMS crews at the event.

