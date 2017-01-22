LMPD to discuss first 2 weeks of task force initiative

LMPD cruiser generic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad and other law enforcement officials are expected to be on hand Monday to discuss the first two weeks of their new task force initiative.

Louisville Metro INTEL or LMINTEL, was created to combat gangs and drug activity while using resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute offenders.

Officials believe by teaming up with multiple agencies including the FBI, DEA and ATF, it will provide them with better coordination, apprehension and follow up.

LMPD will hold a press conference Jan. 23 at 10 a.m.

