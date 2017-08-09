LMPD suspends officer Involved in Darnell Wicker shooting

LMPD Officer Beau Gadegaard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- LMPD Chief Steve Conrad announced Wednesday on Facebook he is suspending Officer Beau Gadegaard three days without pay.

The announcement comes after an investigation by the Professional Standards Unit into the officer-involved shooting of Darnell Wicker, who was shot to death by Officers Taylor Banks and Gadegaard last August while responding to a domestic call off Cane Run Road. The officers shot Wicker 14 times after police said he refused to put down a tree saw.

Chief Conrad said Gadegaard's suspension is for violating department procedure by not turning on his body camera during the shooting.

"It's unfortunate that the only scrutiny and legitimate punishment that came out of this was in relationship to body camera and the failure to activate it," Wicker family attorney Sam Aguiar said.

The Commonwealth Attorney's Office announced in March it would not be filing charges against the officers, saying the use of deadly force was justified. Conrad said the internal investigation came up with similar results, but Aguiar said the family is not satisfied with those findings.

"It does appear at least from the letters that were sent to the officers that they've looked at the shooting, determined internally that it was justified, and once again, we're upset with that conclusion," he said.

Chief Conrad has also ordered a review of the department's crisis intervention and de-escalation policies. He said the case will also be reviewed by the Citizen's Commission for Police Accountability relating to the Public Integrity Unit's investigation.

