LMPD seeks help in finding missing Louisville man

Brett Broffman (Photo: Brett Broffman, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing Louisville man.

Police said Bret Broffman, 27, was possibly en route to the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tennessee on June 7. His vehicle was discovered the same day on Veterans Outer Loop near Franks Mill Road in Glasgow, Kentucky the same day.

He is described as a white male, weighing 140-pounds, 5-feet-10-inches tall.

Police say if you have any information to call the tip line at 574-LMPD or the Glasgow Police Department at (270) 651-5151.

