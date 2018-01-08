LMPD seeking van wanted in relation to Jewell Ave. shooting

Photo from LMPD

The LMPD needs help locating a van connected to a shooting earlier this month.

Michael “Corky” Lewis was arrested for Assault 1st and Robbery 1st for his involvement in the January 4th shooting in the 3600 block of Jewell Ave. A 2000-2001 White GMC Savana Van is wanted in relation to the shooting. The van is handicap accessible and the license plate is KY 549-KMZ.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this van, you are urged to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-5673.





